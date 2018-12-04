Skip navigation!
Fitness
This 30-Day Total Body Fitness Challenge Is Perfect For Holiday Travel
Dec 4, 2018
Wellness
4 Ab Moves That Are Actually Safe During Pregnancy
Feb 2, 2018
Fashion
7 Pieces You Can Breastfeed In That You Also Won’t Hate
Nov 1, 2017
Mothership
9 Supposedly Normal Pregnancy Things I Have Not Experienced
The day we saw our baby’s heartbeat for the first time, I was six weeks pregnant, on the dot. We’d been trying to conceive for a full year, and it had
Living
How I Picked & Planned The Perfect Babymoon
When it comes to pregnancy, I am — shall we say — not so traditional. The only maternity clothes I wear are black, more or less; I’m doing
Wellness
Why This Expert Says Millennial Parents Have It Harder Than Any P...
There’s a weird thing that can happen when you’re pregnant: Even though you know childbirth is just one day (ish), and parenting lasts a lifetime, you
Take Back The Beach
How 1,000 Women Feel & Talk About Other People’s Bodies — & Their...
Between all the chatter about online body-shaming; Mean Girls-style trash-talking; and ugly, body-based tabloid speculation, it’s pretty much assumed
Wellness
Serena Williams Didn’t Mean To Announce Her Pregnancy — & Neither...
A few months ago, I went to a live taping of the podcast 2 Dope Queens in my neighborhood in Brooklyn. It was amazing! Cohosts Jessica Williams and Phoebe
Wellness
Witchcraft's New Branding — As Self-Care For Dark Times
In the mid-15th century, Europe was a panicking, volatile witch-hunt hotspot. Thousands of supposed witches (mostly women, of course), thought to have
Body
The 30-Day Challenge That Will Rock Your Sex Life
This article was originally published on February 19, 2016. If you're like most women, you probably think of Kegel exercises as something you should be
Mind
12 Places To Heal During The Holidays
As magical as the holidays can seem, this can also be an unreasonably tough time of year. Professional burnout is rampant, family strife can flare up, and
Mind
How I Finally Got Over My Fear Of Driving
I grew up in the South and the Midwest, but some part of me has been a New Yorker for as long as I can remember. Yes, I dreamed about tall buildings,
Fitness
Hey, Why Don’t You Go To The Gym Tonight?
Look, it’s been a rough 24 hours. No matter how you feel about last night’s election results, I’m just venturing a guess that you’ve been through
Fitness
Instead Of A Drinking Game, Try This Election Night Workout
Absolutely no judgment to anyone who’s planning their election night around a drinking game — but for me, the anxiety is just a little too intense,
Fitness
These Moves Will Strengthen Your Chest
Even if you're not working up to your bench press PR (or know what that means — no shame), it's still a great idea to do some strengthening and
Fitness
30 Workout Moves You Can Do With Just A Yoga Mat
I know the feeling — you're planning to exercise, but you get home after a long day and it just. Feels. Impossible. Maybe you can make yourself change
Wellness
Why I Won’t Judge Women For Making Umbilical Cord Art
Welcome to Mothership: Parenting stories you actually want to read, whether you're thinking about or passing on kids, from egg-freezing to taking home
Body
A Gchat Conversation About Body-Shaming & That
Playboy
M...
Update: Mathers' case has been investigated by the Los Angeles police department and is now being reviewed by the L.A. city attorney. CBS News reports
Fitness
The Best No-Equipment Pilates Moves To Strengthen Your Core
Does Pilates kind of seem like an only-for-Goop-readers fitness trend to you? If so, please consider rethinking this. In reality, Pilates is anything but
Sex
Here Is Exactly What Happened When I Had A Miscarriage
Late this spring, I was pregnant, and then, just as summer arrived, I was not. It was scary and sad, and there are probably a lot of very emotional things
Fitness
I’m A Personal Trainer & I Hate Running
Welcome to Workout Advice For Lazy Girls, where Refinery29’s deputy editor of Health & Wellness (who also just so happens to be an ACE-certified
Fitness
Haven't Worked Out In A While? Same.
Welcome to Workout Advice For Lazy Girls, where Refinery29’s Deputy Editor of Health & Wellness (who also just so happens to be an ACE-certified
Fitness
The Most Effective 30-Day Arms Challenge Yet
When you think about sexy, strong arms, your mind probably goes straight to your biceps and triceps, right? Well, those muscles are awesome — no shade
Body
The 27 Weirdest Things I've Googled Since I Started Trying To Get...
To mark National Infertility Awareness Week, Refinery29 is dedicating a full week of coverage to an open discussion about becoming a parent. Check out
Body
Why Am I Not Supposed To Tell You I’m Trying To Get Pregnant?
To mark National Infertility Awareness Week, Refinery29 is dedicating a full week of coverage to an open discussion about becoming a parent. Check out
Health Trends
Would You Like To Experience My Aromatherapy Necklace?
Is there any feeling quite so confidence-boosting as knowing you smell good? You breeze past a stranger, or a friend leans in to divulge a secret, and
Fitness
My Number One Workout Rule: Don’t Listen Too Hard To Tracy Anderson
I’m not exactly surprised that celebrity fitness person Tracy Anderson’s recent interview with Well+Good consisted almost entirely of body-shaming,
Health Trends
This Portlandia Sketch About Older Pregnancy Is Way Too Real
Ever psyched yourself up for a consultation with a doctor only to feel totally shut down? That's just what happens to Carrie Brownstein in a new episode
Body
What You Can Actually Do Right Now To Help Preserve Reproductive ...
Update: This week, House Speaker Paul Ryan made it clear that defunding Planned Parenthood is a top priority for the GOP — and part of their larger plan
Body
Our Thoughts On
Women's Health
's Major Body-Positive Change
I never, never thought I’d see the day when a magazine like Women’s Health opted to remove a cornerstone phrase like “Bikini Body” from their
