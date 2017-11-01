7 Pieces You Can Breastfeed In That You Also Won’t Hate

If you’ve recently given birth (or are about to), you’re likely seeing a whole lot of targeted ads on Facebook and Instagram trying to sell you fairly hideous nursing clothes. This well-intentioned but overpriced garb tends to be grandmotherly in shape, and either tacky or questionable in color (you’ll see everything from yellow chevron to the medium-tan color of ice skating tights). Hey, if you find them non-hideous, go for it. But I’m here to tell you that you can look at least reasonably put-together, feel comfortable, feed your child, and also not spend a ton of money. Ahead, you’ll find the essentials I added to my wardrobe that fit all of the above.