Is The Royal Baby Finally Here?
by
Morgan Baila
More from Maternity
Maternity
Zara Secretly Launched A Maternity Line & We Can't Wait For Meghan Markle...
Eliza Huber
Oct 29, 2018
Halloween
What To Be For Halloween When You're Pregnant & Don't Have Time To...
Cory Stieg
Oct 18, 2018
Fashion
16 Meghan Markle-Inspired Coats To Buy This Winter — Pregnant Or Not
Eliza Huber
Oct 15, 2018
Fashion
A Pregnant Slick Woods Walked In Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Lingeri...
We knew when Slick Woods announced her pregnancy on Instagram, writing "just when I got tired of raising you n*ggas, God blessed me with my own," the
by
Channing Hargrove
Pop Culture
Khloé Kardashian Is A Ball Of Nerves As Her Maternity Leave Comes...
As a new mom, going back to work brings with it anxieties and stress about literally everything: Will my baby be well cared for when I'm away? Will she
by
Maia Efrem
Mothership
I Don't Have My Husband’s Last Name, But Our Son Will
A boy? It never occurred to me that I’d have a boy. For nearly my entire 12-year career, as a fashion journalist and former Cosmo editor, I have
by
Amy Odell
Fashion
I Bought My First Pair Of Maternity Jeans & It Was An Ordeal
I will never forget a few things about my current pregnancy: the call from my doctor’s office informing me I was with child; my baby’s first kicks; and
by
Amy Odell
Fashion
Khloe Kardashian’s $40 Black Dress Is Bound To Sell Out Quick
Lauren Conrad isn’t the only reality star who knows the beauty of inexpensive clothing when it comes to maternity wear. Now that Khloe Kardashian has
by
Channing Hargrove
Body
These Intimate Photos Show What Pregnancy Really Looks Like
Exploring family is intensely personal to a photographer. And yet, after her last family-focussed project La Casa Rosa, Italian photographer Bea de
by
Jess Commons
Fashion
The Reign Of Depressing Maternity Undies Could Be Over
No longer will pregnant women have to sacrifice feeling sexy in their underwear in favor of functional and supportive undergarments. New Zealand-based
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
7 Pieces You Can Breastfeed In That You Also Won’t Hate
When you’re pregnant, as excited as you might be for the new addition that will soon be in your life, there’s a lot you have to give up. And among the
by
Anna Maltby
Work & Money
These Companies Made
Fortune
's 100 Best Workplaces ...
Today, Fortune released its annual list of the 100 best workplaces for women in partnership with consulting and research agency Great Place to Work
by
Judith Ohikuare
Fashion
How Pregnancy — & Beyoncé — Tapped Into My Black Excellence
A splash birthday party for my three-year-old cousin ended up turning into an all-ages family affair as my relatives gathered together in a D.C. suburb
by
Ashley Stoney
TV Shows
Lena Headey Filmed
GOT
Season 1 While Battling Postpartu...
Lena Headey is among the ranks of celebrity moms — including Chrissy Teigen, Hayden Panettiere, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Gwyneth Paltrow — driving
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Maternity
Alysia Montaño Proves She Is A Real Life Wonder Woman By Racing A...
Welcome to Mothership: Parenting stories you actually want to read, whether you're thinking about or passing on kids, from egg-freezing to taking home
by
Britni de la Cretaz
Fashion
The Real Reason Your Style Suffers After Having Kids
When I was gifted my first pair of maternity leggings, it was a hand-me-down from one of my most well-styled friends. The one who always had shoes to go
by
Laura Norkin
Fashion
Lauren Conrad Tells Us Everything About Designing Her Own Materni...
If you came of age with the Laguna Beach crew, you’ve probably followed Lauren Conrad through numerous life stages, both on and off the small screen. On
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Pop Culture
Lauren Conrad's Baby Shower Was Small, Chill & Oh-So-California
Welcome to Mothership: Parenting stories you actually want to read, whether you're thinking about or passing on kids, from egg-freezing to taking home
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Pop Culture
Beyoncé’s Push Party Is Already Legendary
Welcome to Mothership: Parenting stories you actually want to read, whether you're thinking about or passing on kids, from egg-freezing to taking home
by
Shannon Carlin
Celebrity Style
Look Like Beyoncé In This Very Affordable Shirt
It's not easy for fans who've got Beyoncé taste and ramen noodle budgets. Anyone who follows the queen's fashion moves knows that Bey is more apt to rock
by
Christopher Luu
Work & Money
This Fast Food Company Just Announced An Amazing Parental Leave P...
A fast food company took a great step forward today for workers' rights, and we're here for it. Yum! Brands, the parent company of fast food
by
Andrea Gonzalez-R...
Celebrity Style
Anne Hathaway On Weight Fluctuation & Why It’s Okay To Need Bigge...
Whether or not you're an Anne Hathaway fan, set aside your feelings about the actress for a second and take a look at this inspirational post-pregnancy
by
Landon Peoples
Celebrity Style
This Supermodel Got Real About Maternity Clothes — & We Love Her ...
Amid a seemingly endless parade of bra tops at Coachella, Behati Prinsloo interrupts your regularly scheduled Instagram programming with an important
by
Landon Peoples
Maternity
This Maternity Launch Brought Out All The Pregnant Stars
If you're pregnant, your colleagues might throw you a shower or recommend a doctor/massage therapist/spot to get burritos. But, when you're a celebrity,
by
Gina Marinelli
Maternity
Useless Baby Products: 13 Items You Just Don't Need
Prepping for a new baby can be a truly overwhelming process. Setting the emotional, physical, and mental toll aside, how do you even begin to decide
by
Cricket's Ci...
Maternity
This Maternity Line Offers Wares You'll Love During Pregnancy — &...
As a mom-to-be, you're probably not sure what's scarier: abandoning your everyday wardrobe for elasticized waistbands or squeezing back into your skinny
by
Sarah Wasilak
Designers
A Holiday Maternity Collection That Won't Make You Look Like The ...
If you're a mom-to-be right now, chances are, you're stressing about how you're going to manage to outfit yourself for all those holiday parties without
by
Alison Ives
Designers
This Is What Karl Lagerfeld Would Have Kate Middleton Wear
We’re beginning to feel rather sorry for Kate Middleton — well, only a little. We can only image how daunting (and intimidating!) it must be to have
by
Emily London
Celebrity Style
Like A Van-Driving Mom Of Yore, Kate Middleton Wears A "Baby On B...
There is that socially awkward moment when you are sitting on public transportation and you see a woman who you can't quite tell is expecting, and there
by
Leila Brillson
Celebrity Style
Oh Look! Kate Middleton's Engagement Dress Got A Maternity Makeover
Most mamas-to-be spend their days searching in vain for comfy maternity clothes that will fit their bumps while still bearing at least a passing
by
Erin Donnelly
