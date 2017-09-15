These Companies Made Fortune's 100 Best Workplaces List For Women

There were some blips. Marriott, which is fourth on the list, offers 25 days of paid leave (after one year of employment) and 18 paid days off for part-time workers after one year. However, the company gives a mere 10 days of fully-paid maternity, paternity, and adoptive leave. They do offer 70 days of job-protected leave for parents, but the fact is that few parents in the country could afford to go that long without earning an income — even in a two-parent household.