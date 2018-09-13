A Pregnant Slick Woods Walked In Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Lingerie Show

We knew when Slick Woods announced her pregnancy on Instagram, writing "just when I got tired of raising you n*ggas, God blessed me with my own," the rebellious model wasn't going to suddenly switch things up just because she was with child. And she's certainly not playing it safe when it comes to dressing her growing body. The 22-year-old is currently making New York Fashion Week her own personal runway — but what else would you expect from someone Rihanna counts as a muse?
Woods is expecting a son with fellow model Adonis Bosso, who she tells Elle UK, they will name "Saphir, a play on September's birthstone, the month the baby is due." Singer Erykah Badu, who doubles as a doula, is reportedly guiding Woods through her first birth. "She’s a mommy role model," Woods tells the magazine. "A mother I look up to, who kills her shit and is a boss-ass bitch."
The expectant mother got her start in the fashion industry in 2015 when she was cast by Kanye West for his Yeezy Season 2 lookbook. Since then, Woods has gone on to become the face of Rihanna's Fenty x Puma line, and was one of two pregnant women to take the stage at Bad Gal RiRi’s Savage x Fenty fashion show im Brooklyn on Wednesday. Woods wore a harnessed lingerie look complete with thigh-high lace tights, stilettos, and circular nipple pasties, reminding us there's no one way to do maternity style.