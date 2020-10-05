Emma Roberts Wore A Matching Dress & Mask To Her Baby Shower

On Sunday, Scream Queens star Emma Roberts — alongside her boyfriend, Country Strong actor Garrett Hedlund — celebrated her fast-approaching due date with the couple’s “family and pod,” according to Instagram. The event took place in a backyard garden in Los Angeles where they live and, apparently, included a Twilight cameo and a floral vagina. For the occasion, which, according to E! News, was subject to strict social distance protocols, Roberts set the maternity style bar high for all the expecting A-listers in Hollywood and beyond with a maxi-length, floral smock dress.
But Roberts’ Tory Burch dress — which has bubble short sleeves, a tiered skirt, and is printed with the brand’s Wonderland Vine print, which features tropical birds, pineapples, and hibiscus flowers — wasn’t the only standout from her baby shower ensemble. With it, she wore a face mask made of the same ultra-feminine print. The patterned look was completed with a simple pair of cream-colored, zip-up boots. For fans of the look, both Roberts’ dress and her matching face mask are still available to purchase. Even better: the dress is on sale now on ToryBurch.com for under-$250. Other sizes are also available at Net-A-Porter (for $478).
Throughout her pregnancy, Roberts has exhibited covetable maternity style. In August, when Roberts announced that she was expecting a boy, she wore a white, off-the-shoulder nightgown dress courtesy of cult-favorite brand Sleeper. A month later, she donned a pink, polka-dot Batsheva mini dress for a virtual press event for her upcoming Netflix film Holidate. And, just a day before her shower, she showcased a Faithfull The Brand micro-floral smock dress, which she paired with a mustard yellow, checkered face mask from BaubleBar. Not that we’re surprised — she is Chanel Oberlin, after all.
Shop her baby shower ensemble and a few of her other stylish maternity looks, below.
