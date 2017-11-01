The Reign Of Depressing Maternity Undies Could Be Over

No longer will pregnant women have to sacrifice feeling sexy in their underwear in favor of functional and supportive undergarments. New Zealand-based women’s label Lonely has taken measures to make sure women feel beautiful during one of the most intense and challenging periods in their life. Enter the brand’s new range of maternity lingerie.
Lonely’s founder Helene Morris, is a mother of three who, according to a press release, “aims to provide women with lingerie that allows them to maintain their identity and individuality,” with pieces that are “female-focused, designed with mothers in mind.” It seems Lonely customers have been asking for it for a long time, and you know what a girl wants, a girl gets.
As part of the launch, Lonely will introduce six mothers through candid portraits who'll share their stories of motherhood; like the difficulties that accompany breastfeeding, being diagnosed with cancer while pregnant, or starting a family as a same-sex couple in its next iteration of Lonely Girls. Click ahead to shop Lonely Maternity’s three styles priced between $38 and $76.