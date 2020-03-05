Sevigny’s look falls in line with the recent uptick in the number of pregnant women who, rather than limiting themselves strictly to maternity wear, are choosing to style their own wardrobes in new ways that fit their changing bodies. "I think for many of us who never fantasized about how we might dress when we were pregnant, actually being pregnant and getting to figure that out ended up being much more fun than I could have imagined," says Refinery29’s Global Editor-In-Chief Christene Barberich. "For me, I definitely experienced a genuine sense of freedom dressing as a pregnant woman and was drawn to experimenting with size and shape and things in my closet that I never had before. I loved wearing my husband's button-down shirts, too... I pretty much wore everything but traditional maternity wear."