Out of all the ‘90s cool kids, Chloë Sevigny is, without a shadow of a doubt, the one at the top of our lists. From her on-screen wardrobes in Kids, Party Monster, and The Last Days With Disco (LBDs, pleated midi skirts, and tube tops included) to her effortless street style ensembles, you can bet that if a photo of Sevigny lands on our desks, we’re going to mood board it — and, probably, attempt to recreate it ourselves. So naturally, when we heard the news that the 45-year-old Jane-of-all-trades was expecting her first child with boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic, we quickly began brainstorming what her style would look like throughout her pregnancy.
Advertisement
Already on the books is a leather-and-lace collab at the Tribeca Film Festival; ‘70s bell pants; lumberjack outerwear; and, a cerulean blue Gucci coat that quickly made its way onto our spring-transition wishlists. The latest look to cross our screens, though, has to be the Chloë-est of all. For a brand event in New York, Sevigny chose a white lace frock by London-based designer Simone Rocha.
The brand, a perfect match for the mom-to-be’s feminine-yet-grungy aesthetic, has long since been a fan of Sevigny’s, and vice versa. In fact, Rocha handpicked Sevigny to walk in her fall ‘19 show. Of the experience, Chloë told Vogue that she actually dislikes walking in — and attending — fashion shows, but made an exception for this one specifically. “Simone is a friend and I’m such a fan,” she said of the designer. “I like to support other women, especially in this industry, so when she asked, I said, ‘Why not?’”
The dress she modelled during the show was only slightly different from the one she chose as a maternity look for yesterday’s event, from the spring '20 collection. “Her clothing is like nothing you really see out there. It just makes you feel otherworldly,” Sevigny said to Vogue. Paired with the Rocha original, Sevigny carried a bright red Rothy’s tote bag, and wore a pair of leopard print Mary Janes flats.
Sevigny’s look falls in line with the recent uptick in the number of pregnant women who, rather than limiting themselves strictly to maternity wear, are choosing to style their own wardrobes in new ways that fit their changing bodies. "I think for many of us who never fantasised about how we might dress when we were pregnant, actually being pregnant and getting to figure that out ended up being much more fun than I could have imagined," says Refinery29’s Global Editor-In-Chief Christene Barberich. "For me, I definitely experienced a genuine sense of freedom dressing as a pregnant woman and was drawn to experimenting with size and shape and things in my closet that I never had before. I loved wearing my husband's button-down shirts, too... I pretty much wore everything but traditional maternity wear."
With her due date fast approaching (30th April to be exact), we only have a few weeks left to soak in all of Chloë Sevigny’s maternity style hacks while we still can. One thing’s for sure, though: That’s going to be one seriously stylish kid.
Advertisement