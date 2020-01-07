Chloë Sevigny Is Expecting Her First Child With Art Director Boyfriend

Chloë Sevigny's secret is out. Sevigny's rep has confirmed that the 45-year-old fashion icon and actress is five months pregnant with her first child. The Act star is expecting with boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic, director of Karma art gallery in New York City, who she's reportedly been dating for over a year.
This news comes after the couple was spotted walking in the city with Sevigny's pregnant belly fully visible through her dress. At one point, according to TMZ, Mackovic rubbed Sevigny's stomach before they shared a kiss.
Sevigny has always kept her relationships private, as well as her aspirations for having a family. In 2016, though, she did attribute her perpetually youthful appearance to not "yet" having a child.
"I think it’s not having had a baby yet," she told W Magazine. "Because I think the baby wear and tear and stress on your body is part of the reason why people say, 'Why do you still look so young?' I really think that that unfortunately ages women, especially when they have children in their 30’s, not in their 20’s."
Sevigny recently appeared in the 2019 film Queen & Slim and stars in the upcoming HBO series We Are Who We Are.
