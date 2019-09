Alysia Montaño Proves She Is A Real Life Wonder Woman By Racing At 5 Months Pregnant

While I was pregnant , it felt like an accomplishment if I could walk from my front steps and get into my car without help so, needless to say, Montaño's ability to compete at a level that's on par with the other, not-pregnant, world class athletes is incredibly impressive. “[In 2014] women let me know that my journey and my story had inspired them in so many different ways,” Montaño said to NBC Sports. “...that’s the most beautiful part for me, being a track and field athlete, the platform that I have, I feel so responsible to be a representative of people who don’t have the same platform, don’t have the same voice that I do."