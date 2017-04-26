Welcome to Mothership: Parenting stories you actually want to read, whether you're thinking about or passing on kids, from egg-freezing to taking home baby and beyond. Because motherhood is a big if — not when — and it's time we talked about it that way.
There are many different ways to be a Wonder Woman. In the case of the star playing the iconic superhero in the upcoming reboot of the franchise, Wonder Woman, it meant re-filming fight scenes whilst very, very pregnant.
Reshoots aren't uncommon, but reshoots involving fight choreography and an actress who is five-months pregnant are. That's what happened last fall, as Entertainment Weekly reports, when the 31-year-old was asked to come back to the studio to redo some scenes — including ones where Gadot, then pregnant with her second child with husband Yaron Varsano, had to get physical.
How'd they deal with the very obvious pregnant belly? A little movie magic, i.e. the miracle of motion-capture CGI. They slapped some green-screen style material on Gadot's stomach and editing out the bump in post-production. "On close-up I looked very much like Wonder Woman,” the Israeli actress told EW. “On wide shots I looked very funny, like Wonder Woman pregnant with Kermit the Frog.” Well, that leather corset wasn't going to work out so well anyway.
Director Patty Jenkins knew that they were asking a lot from their star, who gave birth to a healthy baby girl named Maya in March. “She’s pregnant during part of the movie, in a suit out in a field in the freezing cold in others,” she said. “There are so many things we asked her to do: Now, do it on one foot. Now, shout while you’re doing it. Now, it’s raining in the freezing cold and you’ve lost your voice, go. Everyday it was a hilarious gauntlet, and she would do it.”
Producer Chuck Roven added that while Gadot's movements were limited, obviously, "she was being aggressive." He added, "She still had to be fierce." Sounds like they found the right Wonder Mom for the job.
