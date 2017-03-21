The Justice League has a new recruit.
Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has given birth to a baby girl named Maya, she announced on Instagram yesterday. The Israeli actress and husband Yaron Varsano are also parents to older daughter Alma, who was born in 2011. The couple, who were married in September 2008, confirmed that they were expecting a second child last November, after filming wrapped on Wonder Woman (and, mercifully, after she got out of that leather corset).
Gadot shared the happy news with a photo taken at the hospital where her little bundle of joy was born. Looks like big sister Alma is already pitching in with the new baby.
"And then we were four," the 31-year-old actress wrote. "She is here, Maya. I feel so complete, blessed, and thankful for all the Wonders in my life."
Gadot, who is the first female star to bring Wonder Woman to the big screen, recently mused about motherhood in a separate Instagram post. Note the Wonder Woman T-shirt.
“With the daily routine of life, family, and work I'm distracted all day long," she shared with fans. "Today I had a moment with myself when I was looking out the window at the beautiful clear blue sky and realized that I’m 9 months (!!!) pregnant and soon will have a new lovepup as an addition to our family. Could not be more grateful to the universe. Sending you guys some positive gratitude energies.”
Earlier in the week she and Varsano, a real estate developer, posed for this pregnancy pic.
With two little girls at home, Gadot is now on track to recreating her own version of Themyscira, the all-female island where Amazon princess Diana was raised. And can you imagine the bragging rights of having Wonder Woman (not to mention Miss Israel and an Israeli Defense Forces trainer) as your Mommy?
