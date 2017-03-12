Last week, Gal Gadot revealed a pretty badass Wonder Woman poster on Twitter. The image showed Gadot armored up in superhero regalia, kneeling against a stunning orange backdrop. It was pretty much goddess goals. Not to mention, the perfect image to put on your dorm room wall.
This weekend, Gadot helped Warner Bros. reveal the latest trailer. "Welcome to Themyscira," she wrote on Instagram. "I am proud to present the NEW trailer for #WonderWoman!"
In this new clip we get a taste of who Wonder Woman was before she was a superhero. “The gods gave us many gifts one day you’ll know them all,” says her mom, Queen Hippolyta, played by Connie Nielsen. Only to tell her, the one who will wield the greatest sword will not be her. As if a little Diana Prince would even stand for that.
Advertisement
We then get a glimpse into the origin story of how Wonder Woman became who she is now. We see a young Diana train “10 times harder” with the Amazons. She fails, she gets back up and she soldiers on like a good little warrior should.
No doubt, it may give you some Rocky vibes. That is, if Rocky Balboa was training to save the world. It's something Diana takes very seriously. “I am Diana of Themyscira, daughter of Hippolyta," she says. "In the name of all that is good, your wrath upon this world is over."
We also get a glimpse of costar Chris Pines who plays Diana’s confidant Steve Trevor, who is not quite as wonderful but he's trying.
Believe in Wonder ✨ Here it is, the new poster for #WonderWoman! pic.twitter.com/0dmWd5dsC8— Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) March 10, 2017
While Wonder Woman is one of very few superhero movies that tells a female story — not to mention, a queer one — director Jenkins wants to be clear, that this is not just a movie for women.
"I’m making a movie about Wonder Woman — who I love, who to me is one of the great superheroes," Jenkins told Refinery29. "So I just treat her like a universal character and that’s what I think is the next step, when we can start doing that more and more and when studios have the confidence to do that more and more.”
Wonder Woman hits theaters June 2.
Advertisement