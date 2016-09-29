A Wonder Woman Writer Just Said The Heroine Is "Obviously" Queer

Ally Hickson
Wonder Woman's romantic history has included liaisons with both Batman and Superman (depending on the universe you're reading). And while storylines in the 1940s hinted at her relationships with women, certain details weren't confirmed — until now.

In an interview with Comicosity, Greg Rucka, one of the writers behind the Wonder Woman "Year One" series, said Diana would definitely identify as queer.

He said, "When you start to think about giving the concept of Themyscira its due, the answer is, How can they not all be in same-sex relationships? Right? It makes no logical sense otherwise."

He added, "You’re supposed to be able — in a context where one can live happily, and part of what an individual needs for that happiness is to have a partner — to have a fulfilling, romantic and sexual relationship. And the only options are women."

That couldn't have been clearer to fans, but it's nice to hear someone firmly planted in the DC Comics world say it.

He went on to say that this detail is essential to her storyline. By identifying as queer, it stresses that Wonder Woman does not leave paradise for a man — in this case her love interest Steve Trevor, who will show up in the live action movie. Instead, Wonder Woman leaves because she chooses to.

"When we talk about agency of characters in 2016, Diana deciding to leave her home forever — which is what she believes she’s doing — if she does that because she’s fallen for a guy, I believe that diminishes her heroism," said Rucka.
Let's all take a moment to say...Amen! And here's why: Sexuality in comic books is complicated. Often, a character's queerness is glossed over or completely ignored. Take for example, the relationship between Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn, which was only recently confirmed to be a non-exclusive polyamorous relationship, and Catwoman who was finally confirmed as bisexual last year.

Sure, there are examples of queerness in comic books — please see Midnighter who identifies as gay. But it's never been truly addressed for Wonder Woman.

No, Wonder Woman's sexuality isn't her entire identity, but it is part of who she is. And it's a chance for a comic book character to reflect the realities of sexuality — that it's not binary.

Most fans are super excited about the news:

Some fans want DC to clarify that she's bisexual, rather than queer:

Others are bored since it was fairly obvious that she had to have romantic partners that were women:

And of course, there are many fans who are happy that men are being forced to recgonize that Wonder Women never needed them:
