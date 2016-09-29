In an interview with Comicosity, Greg Rucka, one of the writers behind the Wonder Woman "Year One" series, said Diana would definitely identify as queer.
He said, "When you start to think about giving the concept of Themyscira its due, the answer is, How can they not all be in same-sex relationships? Right? It makes no logical sense otherwise."
He added, "You’re supposed to be able — in a context where one can live happily, and part of what an individual needs for that happiness is to have a partner — to have a fulfilling, romantic and sexual relationship. And the only options are women."
That couldn't have been clearer to fans, but it's nice to hear someone firmly planted in the DC Comics world say it.
He went on to say that this detail is essential to her storyline. By identifying as queer, it stresses that Wonder Woman does not leave paradise for a man — in this case her love interest Steve Trevor, who will show up in the live action movie. Instead, Wonder Woman leaves because she chooses to.
"When we talk about agency of characters in 2016, Diana deciding to leave her home forever — which is what she believes she’s doing — if she does that because she’s fallen for a guy, I believe that diminishes her heroism," said Rucka.
Sure, there are examples of queerness in comic books — please see Midnighter who identifies as gay. But it's never been truly addressed for Wonder Woman.
No, Wonder Woman's sexuality isn't her entire identity, but it is part of who she is. And it's a chance for a comic book character to reflect the realities of sexuality — that it's not binary.
Most fans are super excited about the news:
I am all for #WonderWoman as queer. Thermyscira was a place where its occupants were liberated. Sexual liberation can't be out of question.— Phoenix Shanklin 🔥 (@Da_Nerdette) September 29, 2016
I have always been here for #WonderWoman, and now I've added her to another place in my heart. https://t.co/P1EEwD0j41— PepperJess (@PepperJess) September 29, 2016
Bisexuals just got a huge boost in visibility as #WonderWoman officially confirmed... https://t.co/cwnU8RqPXW by #deloyaute via @c0nvey— Talia (@deborataliais_) September 29, 2016
Fucking finally! Okay, everyone #WonderWoman is OFFICIALLY bisexual. https://t.co/Z1cZERTPnQ— KWANZA OSAJYEFO (@kwanzer) September 29, 2016
Some fans want DC to clarify that she's bisexual, rather than queer:
The word is BISEXUAL.— Fringe Dabbler™ (@ctownchick1) September 29, 2016
Wonder Woman is BISEXUAL.#WonderWoman #comics #Bisexual #LGBTQ https://t.co/RDlOaQoxAW
Others are bored since it was fairly obvious that she had to have romantic partners that were women:
#WonderWoman isn't trending because everyone already knew she was bisexual.— KWANZA OSAJYEFO (@kwanzer) September 29, 2016
And of course, there are many fans who are happy that men are being forced to recgonize that Wonder Women never needed them:
BREAKING NEWS: Men very upset that #WonderWoman is not straight, have been very bad at reading subtext for 75 years.— Donna Dickens (@MildlyAmused) September 28, 2016