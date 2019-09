Wonder Woman's romantic history has included liaisons with both Batman and Superman (depending on the universe you're reading). And while storylines in the 1940s hinted at her relationships with women, certain details weren't confirmed — until now. In an interview with Comicosity , Greg Rucka, one of the writers behind the Wonder Woman " Year One " series, said Diana would definitely identify as queer.He said, "When you start to think about giving the concept of Themyscira its due, the answer is, How can they not all be in same-sex relationships? Right? It makes no logical sense otherwise."He added, "You’re supposed to be able — in a context where one can live happily, and part of what an individual needs for that happiness is to have a partner — to have a fulfilling, romantic and sexual relationship. And the only options are women."That couldn't have been clearer to fans, but it's nice to hear someone firmly planted in the DC Comics world say it.He went on to say that this detail is essential to her storyline. By identifying as queer, it stresses that Wonder Woman does not leave paradise for a man — in this case her love interest Steve Trevor, who will show up in the live action movie . Instead, Wonder Woman leaves because she chooses to."When we talk about agency of characters in 2016, Diana deciding to leave her home forever — which is what she believes she’s doing — if she does that because she’s fallen for a guy, I believe that diminishes her heroism," said Rucka.