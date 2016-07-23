What's it like to be Wonder Woman? That's the story that the makers of DC's first female-lead superhero movie try to tell in just over two minutes with the film's first trailer. We see her telling her origin story to Steve Trevor (Chris Pine), wearing a slinky ballgown with a sword as embellishment, and generally fighting all of the bad guys WWII can toss her way.
When Trevor crash-lands on the island where she lives, it is her first time seeing a man. The teaser gets into how her fellow Amazons ride or die, er...fight to the death.
The first official trailer for the film debuted on Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con and follows Gal Gadot's debut as Wonder Woman in Batman vs. Superman.
Wonder Woman is directed by Patty Jenkins and lands in theaters on June 2, 2017.
