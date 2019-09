Wonder Woman's presence in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is, for the most part, a bright spot in a largely grim movie. And on the heels of the character's big debut, Entertainment Weekly has unveiled a photo from her upcoming movie. But it's already stirring up some controversy. Why? High heels and whitewashing.The image features Gal Gadot's Diana Prince front and center, flanked by her aunts, General Antiope (Robin Wright, a.k.a. Claire Underwood) and Menalippe (Lisa Loven Kongsli) and her mother, Hippolyta (Connie Nielsen). Though these armed women certainly look like they could easily strike down any foe, at least one element of their attire is questionable.Diana and Hippolyta are both wearing towering heels. (Antiope and Menalippe's feet are not visible in the image.) Does it really make sense that these ferocious warriors would choose such impractical footwear? Have filmmakers learned nothing from the Jurassic World brouhaha Director Patty Jenkins told EW that the decision to put the heroines in heels is "total wish fulfillment." She said: "I, as a woman, want Wonder Woman to be hot as hell, fight badass, and look great at the same time — the same way men want Superman to have huge pecs and an impractically big body. That makes them feel like the hero they want to be. And my hero, in my head, has really long legs."People aren't quite buying that: