

Jenkins has something of a point. Some women do find wearing heels an empowering experience. But it still feels a little counterintuitive to argue that the Amazons are in heels because that's what women want to see. Sure, I want to see Wonder Woman and her compatriots be beautiful and badass. But the idea of putting them in heels to make their legs longer sounds a bit like the male gaze talking. (And does Gadot really need heels to elongate her stems?) At least the photo in question isn't an action shot. EW does report that the characters appear to wear flat shoes for "heavy fighting."



Another critique has been that, at least based on this image, no women of color are represented on the movie's version of Themyscira, Wonder Woman's island home.