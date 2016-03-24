But in order to see Gadot’s Wonder Woman shine at the end, you have to first watch Bruce Wayne try to hit on Diana — an excruciating thing. Because in this universe, even Wonder Woman starts out as eye candy.



Diana and Bruce encounter each other at a party thrown by Lex Luthor. Unbeknownst to them, at least initially, they are both there for the same reason: to steal information from Luthor. Bruce is in the midst of an interview with Clark Kent when he pauses to ogle her. “Wow, pretty girl,” he says, as she walks by in a tight burgundy dress. “Bad habit. Don’t quote me on that.” (If I were interviewing a mogul who said something like that, I would certainly quote him. That’s Trump-level bad.)



But at least Diana gets to upstage the men later. The same cannot be said for Superman’s girlfriend, Lois Lane (Amy Adams), or his mother, Martha Kent (Diane Lane, burdened with a terribly unflattering wig). Their main purpose in the film is to be used as bait, and subsequently get rescued, by one of the dudes.

