Wonder Woman's Origins Revealed In New Film Footage

Every superhero needs an intriguing origin story. Superman and the planet Krypton. Bruce Wayne and the murder of his wealthy parents. Wonder Woman and...Zeus?
Though it may not be news to comic book fans, Wonder Woman's backstory as the daughter of Zeus is not widely known. Next year's Wonder Woman film, however, will right that wrong by showcasing more of the character's background.
"Wonder Woman's like one of the greatest superheroes out there, but people don't know her origins like they know Superman's origin or Batman's origin," chief creative officer of DC Comics, Geoff Johns, said during CW's Dawn of the Justice League special last night, as People reports. "So, what we want to do in the film is really tell people who she is, where she comes from, and why she does what she does.
"She's an Amazon warrior," he added. "She's the best fighter in the DC universe. She has strength and speed and she's been training her whole life for war."
Watch the footage below and get pumped. It's time for this lady to get her due.
