Wonder Woman Announces She's Pregnant With A Wonder Baby

World, we hope you're ready for a the most Wonder-ful baby, ever.
Gal Gadot, the actress who is just waiting to wow you as Wonder Woman when the first female-headlined DC superhero movie debuts next year, is expecting a baby. And she took to Instagram to share the news in perhaps the most aww-inducing way possible.
Gadot posted a black-and-white selfie of herself with husband Yaron Versano holding their hands together in a heart shape over her not-yet-visible baby bump.
"So excited to share this wonder with you... #mommyforthesecondtime," she captioned the sweet pic.
When the little wonder baby-to-be arrives, he or she will be the second child for Gadot and Versano. The couple, who wed in 2008, welcomed their first child, daughter Alma, in 2011. The news makes family Halloween costume possibilities for 2017 just endlessly exciting.
