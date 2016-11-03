Wonder Woman doesn't look like any other superhero movie we've seen before. Yes, I know, this is clearly stating the obvious, since Wonder Woman is the first female DC superhero to headline her own movie. But it's not just that.
Watch the new trailer for the movie, directed by Patty Jenkins (why, yes, she is a woman), and you'll get caught up in the beauty. It looks otherworldly — fitting, since a lot of this teaser takes place in Themyscira, a lush island in the Pacific where Diana and the Amazons live. You can see why it's sometimes referred to as "Paradise Island."
You may also notice that there are a lot of women in this trailer. Like, more than any other superhero movie — if not any movie, period — you've ever seen before.
These women are a force to be reckoned with and the fight scenes don't disappoint. We can also breathe a sigh of relief: Wonder Woman's bracelets and lasso are totally kick-ass.
Now, there's also a lot of plot to be revealed in this trailer. Vulture broke down some of the trailer's secrets, including the possible meaning behind the Matrix-like bullet scene and the baddies Diana will be fighting.
But what should leave you feeling confused (in a good way) is the question of where Wonder Woman is now.
It's presumably 2017 when the movie opens — and Diana's feeling nostalgic. A fact that Jenkins reiterates with a shot of Diana (Gal Gadot) looking at an old-timey photo of WWII soldiers.
"I used to want to save the world," Diana explains. "This beautiful place. But the closer you get, the more you see the great darkness within. I learned this the hard way a long, long time ago."
Sure, she's going to have to fight the "war to end all wars," as Chris Pine tells us, but it all comes at a price.
Wonder Woman hits theaters June 2, 2017.
