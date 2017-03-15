Is Wonder Woman Allowed To Have Armpit Hair?

Watching the latest Wonder Woman trailer, you probably noticed how fierce Gal Gadot is. Seriously, no one should mess with Diana Prince. But take a closer look at this clip and you'll notice that someone has definitely been toying with her armpits.
Wonder Woman's armpits are completely hairless, which is all fine and good until you realize just how Photoshopped her pits are. Seriously, not a bit of stubble to be found. Wonder Woman's armpits are basically glowing as bright as her lasso. Skip ahead to the one minute and 47 mark to see them in all their ridiculously smooth glory.
"Just speaking aesthetically," one person tweeted, "the new Wonder Woman trailer had me wishing she had armpit hair."
Another tweeted, "Wonder Woman would prolly have armpit hair imo."
Someone else agreed, giving a pretty great explanation for why in fact Wonder Woman would not be hair-free: "She was raised on an island of women w/no Schick advertisements!"
Just speaking aesthetically, the new Wonder Woman trailer had me wishing she had armpit hair.— mattson tomlin (@mattsontomlin) March 12, 2017
controversial hot take:— Paul Roth in LA ? (@paulidin) March 12, 2017
i wish #WonderWoman had visible armpit hair.
she was raised on an island of women w/no schick advertisements!
It's really hard to believe that Wonder Woman, who has been on an island filled with strong women her entire life is worried about waxing and then bleaching her pits to make sure there isn't a hair left on those babies. That is a time-consuming process and she's a little too busy training “10 times harder” with the Amazons so that she can, you know, save the world. It really all comes down to priorities and I'd like to think shaving is pretty low on the list, even if it's high on the studio's.
It also comes down to freedom. To have or not have armpit hair is a woman's choice and it's one that she's often judged for. With Wonder Woman standing in as an example of female strength, it would have been exciting to see her with a little hair under her arms. To prove that women — even those who are superheroes — don't have to cater to beauty standards that are meant to make them more attractive to men. Women can instead celebrate their bodies in whatever way they see fit, hairy pits and all.
