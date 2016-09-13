Last weekend, Arkansas mom Belinda Hankins posted on Facebook what she described as "the highlight of my parenting week." Her post consisted of several screenshots from a text conversation she had with her 13-year-old daughter, whom she sent inside a store to pick up tampons. What should have been a simple errand turned into a frenzied hunt for feminine products — and it ended with a young woman's denouncement of the patriarchy.
We've attached the entire saga for you to read below, but we'd like to take a moment to shout out the way Hankins and her daughter talk to each other. As hilarious as their texts are, they also reflect an adorable closeness. Also, how happy are we to see a mom instilling the importance of feminist humor in her young teen? Not only do they talk about vaginas and their periods like they're no big deal, but they also crack some seriously sarcastic jokes about men being afraid of menstruation. Is it just us, or could these two be the next Rory and Lorelai?
Read their exchange in full. Hankins' texts are in yellow; her daughter's are in blue.
