Pandemic aside, it should be noted that there was another important event that occurred between my first and current pregnancy: Rihanna’s pregnancy, which marked a new era for maternity fashion. While B.R. (before Rihanna), we were already starting to move beyond matronly styles like flutter sleeves, empire-waist dresses, shapeless sweaters, and peplum tops (all in a floral print!) from the likes of Motherhood Maternity and A Pea in the Pod, nothing altered the landscape quite like Rihanna's belly-exposing ensembles.