Dear Santa: Hailey Bieber would like a pair of fuzzy socks for Christmas. Anything cozy would be great, actually. But before then, for her 26th birthday — which happens to be on Nov. 22 — she wants vanilla-flavored everything in all forms: cake, cupcake, and lip balm. For the latter, the beauty founder is taking matters into her own hands. She created a limited-edition vanilla cake-flavored Peptide Lip Treatment in honor of turning a year older. The inspiration? Possibly her wedding cake. “[It] was vanilla on vanilla, but with a little bit of a spiced filling and it was so good, it was literally the best vanilla cake I’ve had in my entire life," she tells Refinery29 over Zoom.
Vanilla also reminds her of celebrations in general and there is much to commemorate after the year Bieber has had. Rhode Skin was arguably the most successful celebrity launch of 2022 and it continues to stay sold out, from the Peptide Glazing Fluid to the Barrier Restore Cream. But one product in particular feels especially hard to get: the Peptide Lip Treatment. According to the brand, it sold out five times in six months and has a waitlist of over 314,000. For this reason, Bieber wanted to make a special version for her birthday.
“Everyone has been so supportive and patient, [while also] really anticipating something new and fresh, so I thought giving a new Peptide Lip Treatment would be fun for everybody. It’s going to be in a different-colored tube with pink writing and in a pink box. I think people will be excited about it and will love the smell,” she says.
The new Peptide Lip Treatment will be available on Nov. 22 (her birthday) individually ($16) and as part of the Birthday Duo Kit with the Peptide Glazing Fluid ($42) on rhodeskin.com. In addition to the new celebratory flavor, Bieber spoke to Refinery29 about her lip care routine, her love of skin-cycling, and her thoughts on her every beauty move turning into a TikTok trend.
On Gate-Keeping
I just like to share with people what I am into and what I’m loving these days. I don’t want to ever be one of those people who gate-keeps anything. Everything that I’ve ever shared, everything that people have ever gravitated toward, I never share anything with the intention of, oh this is going to go crazy or people are going to love this. I just share it because this is what I’m into right now, like these are the nails I really like, this is the hair color I’m loving right now, whatever it may be. If people want to know and they’re interested, then I will keep sharing it. And the day that people are like, "Please shut up, we don’t care about your nails anymore," I will stop sharing.
I think it’s very, very flattering. I think the fact that people even care about anything I have to say or do is really awesome and I will continue to share the things that I find fun or hacks and tips and tricks — I just want to continue letting people in on them.
On Her Favorite Tik-Tok Trend
I definitely think that it makes me see things with a little bit different of a lens, like ingredients and formula. I have a deeper appreciation for other brands. I really have been having a lot of fun. Since I launched rhode, I’ve been sent a lot more skin care and beauty brands, because I’m like, send me all the beauty things, I love exploring and experimenting with everything. I definitely feel like my routine is very much the same. It’s very focused on hydration, keeping the skin nourished, and moisturized.
I started getting into skin cycling after seeing it all over TikTok. I always really struggled exfoliating my skin because my skin is so, so sensitive and I have perioral dermatitis, so it's really hard for me to use anything that’s not just chill and my skin is used to it. I get nervous to venture out, but I know that exfoliating is important for the skin and it helps with the skin cell turnover and I really wanted to find a way to do that, so I just started experimenting with really gentle products that worked in that cyclical-skin routine and I’ve been loving that.
I love the idea of exfoliating and then recovery days. I feel like now, being a part of the community as a founder, I’m learning so much from so many different places and people and brands and it’s just really fun to be a part of this skin-care/beauty community. Everyone has been really kind and embraced me as a founder in that space, so I feel really grateful and happy.
On Her Tretinoin Prescription
I do use Tretinoin, but it was compounded for me by Skin Medicinals, which Dhaval Bhanusali, who is part of the skin board at rhode, made for me. It took a couple tries to find which strength would work for me. I have to use the lowest, lowest, lowest strength. After some time of my skin getting used to it and my skin breaking out for a second, I found what works for me. In terms of exfoliating, I usually go to a gentle exfoliating toner of some sort.
On Her Lip Routine
Honestly, I’m not a big lip mask person. The lip treatment is my lip balm, lip mask, lip gloss — this is my everything. I do struggle when it starts to get cold and sometimes you get that layer of weird, dry skin and nothing can get it off. Sometimes at night what I’ll do is when I’m using a thicker moisturizer — like a thicker, balmy rich type that really packs a punch of moisture — I’ll put it all over my face and then put it on my lips and seal it in with peptide lip or something of that sort. Other than that, if I exfoliate my lips, I only do it gently with a warm washcloth because my lips are really, really sensitive. They’ll swell up from anything they don't like, like spicy food swells up my lips. I try to treat them really gently. And moisture nonstop.
I love anything that you can use on the cheek and the lip. I love really beautiful creamy blushes that you can use on the cheek. I really love berry colors. These deep reddy purples that look like a stain on the lip. I always love a stain for fall. I think that’s really pretty and subtle and then I love to go over it with the peptide lip treatment. I can’t stand dry lips so any color that I’m putting on my lips, I always usually put a little peptide treatment over it. And a lot of the time, if I’m doing anything on my lips when I’m leaving my house for the day, I usually just use a lipliner that’s a similar color to my lips to just enhance my lips a little bit and the peptide treatment and that’s it. Or I’ll take whatever blush I use on my cheeks, tap it on the lips, peptide treatment, and a little liner and that’s it.
On Rhode Skin x Nails
That’s so interesting that you say that because I’ve had a lot of people ask me that and bring that up and I think that, hands are in skin care, but they tend to get neglected. When I’m applying my face skin-care products, I wipe it onto my hands. I also make sure that I have a good hand cream. I wouldn’t say it’s out of the question. I would definitely get into cuticle care or a really good hydrating hand cream. I always have friends who ask me, "What’s a good hand cream?" and I’m like, honestly, I don’t know!
On Hailey's Holiday Wish List
You know what’s really funny? I’m the worst gift receiver. I feel like I love giving people gifts. When my husband is like, what do you want for Christmas? I’m just like ah, I don’t know! Fuzzy socks! I literally don’t know. I’m always happy to open comfy, cozy sweaters or really yummy socks or sweats or a really big fuzzy blanket. Those are the things that honestly I like receiving. Cozy things. Anything cozy!