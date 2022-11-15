I just like to share with people what I am into and what I’m loving these days. I don’t want to ever be one of those people who gate-keeps anything. Everything that I’ve ever shared, everything that people have ever gravitated toward, I never share anything with the intention of, oh this is going to go crazy or people are going to love this. I just share it because this is what I’m into right now, like these are the nails I really like, this is the hair color I’m loving right now, whatever it may be. If people want to know and they’re interested, then I will keep sharing it. And the day that people are like, "Please shut up, we don’t care about your nails anymore," I will stop sharing.