The Real Reason Your Style Suffers After Having Kids

When I was gifted my first pair of maternity leggings, it was a hand-me-down from one of my most well-styled friends. The one who always had shoes to go with her bag, and earrings that matched her hand-scape — and everything always looked new. "You're never going to want to take them off," she promised. I think sending them halfway across the country to me was the only way she could be sure she'd finally stop wearing them.