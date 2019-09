The Real Reason Your Style Suffers After Having Kids

I’m not saying my friend has “let herself go” (because, first of all, that phrase can F off). But she has definitely calmed down with the boutique-trolling, and instead finds a cute item here and there while shopping at Target, for her family. A mom myself now, I can understand that shift in priorities. If any of us has slacked in the self-styling department after kids, it isn't because maternity panties hold the secret to true lusty appeal, and leggings are the best pants . And it’s not because we want to look the part — like a martyr who is generally a disaster.