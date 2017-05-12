Money Diaries From Moms Around The Country

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
This year, in honor of Mother's Day, we're taking a look at the way moms are spending. It's one thing to budget for yourself, or you and a partner; it's another thing to factor in a young person who depends on you.
Each of these mom-diarists spends her money differently. Some are spending on summer camp, while others are still budgeting for diapers. And some are in school, while others are getting into blogging in the hopes of launching a lucrative side hustle.
This group of moms-to-be and parenting veterans alike reveal how people's spending patterns, splurges, and needs can change as their families expand. Thanks to them for sharing, and Happy Mother's Day!
