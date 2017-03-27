What We’re Really Asking When We Question Whether Leggings Are Pants

Are leggings pants? Or are they just underwear with legs, and thong-level inappropriate to wear in public without some sort of other piece of fabric covering your rear? Whenever the topic of leggings comes up, the what-are-they question inevitably gets dropped as if it’s a conversation closer. But it’s not final at all, it’s dancing around a much more offensive question, and one with a clear-cut answer. If we take a second to recognize the bait and switch that’s going on, it’d put a stop to all those news stories about women running into trouble with their leggings. Like the latest entry: #LeggingsGategate.