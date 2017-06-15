When men do have leave, and feel empowered to take it, it is transformative. “I will never forget the moment my wife left for work,” says Bentley. “We lived above the F train [in Brooklyn], but our apartment was so quiet. My son had colic; we had to bounce him on an exercise ball like eight hours a day or he wouldn’t sleep. It was physically very tough. I feel like that was the most important moment of my life; it forced me to learn to take care of my son. I gained so much confidence that put me on the path of helping him develop, and in that, I found something I truly loved.” And what changed for him? Everything, he says, no beat missed.