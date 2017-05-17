“When it comes to personal happiness, obviously, the people you’re around day-to-day should be the ones you like the most! These are the people who are going to be very influential on how happy you feel, on how well you’re going to be able to pursue everything else you want in life. I obviously am not someone who would settle in my romantic life, and I certainly didn’t think I was someone who would settle down and get married — I happened to get very lucky and meet someone, and now we’re going to do that. But that said: If what a woman really wants is a nuclear family and kids and someone to be an involved father and a partner in raising their children, then I think you’ve got a pretty good argument not for settling, but for selecting someone who can offer you those characteristics. For some women, that’s actually a totally rational decision — but I just think the idea of a single romantic setup for everyone is pretty stupid, and not reflective of the diversity of human experience.”