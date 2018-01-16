Lauren Conrad isn’t the only reality star who knows the beauty of inexpensive clothing when it comes to maternity wear. Now that Khloe Kardashian has finally confirmed she’s expecting a child with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, we're excited to see how she will dress her growing body. Will the queen of body-con stick to her style, or will she branch out into unexpected territory?
The answer is, a little bit of both. Recently, Kardashian was photographed wearing a super-cozy outfit: a ribbed dress, paired with a velvet duster, and topped off with leather over-the-knee boots. The best part about the entire look is the Naked Wardrobe ribbed mini dress Koko is wearing is only $40. According to the brand’s website, the piece, with its long-fitted sleeves, bodycon fit, and high neckline, is “lovely for brunch moments, date night, and so much more.”
“‘I’m super nervous, but really excited. There’s a million emotions going on in my brain,” Kardashian said on the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians when she found out she was expecting. We wonder what, if any, maternity style advice her big sister Kim Kardashian will offer. Click here to buy Khloe’s dress before it sells out.
