Khloé Kardashian Is A Ball Of Nerves As Her Maternity Leave Comes To A Close

As a new mom, going back to work brings with it anxieties and stress about literally everything: Will my baby be well cared for when I'm away? Will she notice I'm gone? I'm exhausted; can I really make it out of the house? Is that spit up or gel in my hair? Contrary to popular belief, being rich and famous doesn't make that first time away from your newborn any less difficult, even if you're a Kardashian.
Friday marked Khloé Kardashian's first day back at work, exactly 85 days after giving birth to daughter True Thompson back in April. The new (very relatable) mama revealed just how nervous she was in a series of Snapchats on Thursday, saying: "I’ve been thinking about the 6th, the 6th, the 6th, oh my God, I have to start work on the 6th, and I’ve been getting just anxious about it. And today I’m very anxious," Kardashian confessed, adding, "I don’t know how I’m going to leave her all day tomorrow. That’s freaking me out. But I got to go back to work at some point. So I’ll be okay, right mama?"
Kardashian's apprehension is shared with most new moms who know their return to work date before they even deliver. That looming return date brings so much uncertainty and dread. It certainly did for me. At 10 months postpartum, I still can't get through a full day's work without stealing quick glimpses of baby pictures for a sort of maternal energy boost.
Kardashian's angst reached a peak when she posted to her Instagram story early, early Friday morning, writing: "I'm anxious to leave True but also eager to get back to work now that I have a new push and motivation. It's not just for me anymore."
The Good American co-founder also dropped a serious apology to big sis and mom of three Kourtney Kardashian, atoning for all the times she "made fun of" her. Khloé might be alluding to a pretty famous episode of KUWTK in which Kim Kardashian, Khloé, and Jonathan Cheban all gang up on Kourtney to go back to work, a mere two months after giving birth to Penelope Disick. "You took two months off for the baby, are you going to wait until she's like 20 to get back to work?" Kim chides Kourtney.
As I'm sure Kourtney, Kim, Kylie, and even their mother Kris will tell Khloé, it's always the hardest in the beginning, but the separation makes the reunions that much sweeter.
