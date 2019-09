Khloé Kardashian Is A Ball Of Nerves As Her Maternity Leave Comes To A Close

Friday marked Khloé Kardashian's first day back at work, exactly 85 days after giving birth to daughter True Thompson back in April . The new (very relatable) mama revealed just how nervous she was in a series of Snapchats on Thursday, saying: "I’ve been thinking about the 6th, the 6th, the 6th, oh my God, I have to start work on the 6th, and I’ve been getting just anxious about it. And today I’m very anxious," Kardashian confessed, adding, "I don’t know how I’m going to leave her all day tomorrow. That’s freaking me out. But I got to go back to work at some point. So I’ll be okay, right mama?"