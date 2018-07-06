Khloé Kardashian Is A Ball Of Nerves As Her Maternity Leave Comes To A Close

As a new mom, going back to work brings with it anxieties and stress about literally everything: Will my baby be well cared for when I'm away? Will she notice I'm gone? I'm exhausted; can I really make it out of the house? Is that spit up or gel in my hair? Contrary to popular belief, being rich and famous doesn't make that first time away from your newborn any less difficult, even if you're a Kardashian.