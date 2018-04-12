Khloé Kardashian Gives Birth To Her Daughter With Tristan Thompson: Report

If you haven't been keeping up with the Kardashians lately, a lot has been happening. No, not with Kim. Or Kylie. Or Kendall or Kourtney.
Khloé Kardashian is the Kardashian of the moment, leading headlines after suspicious photos and videos surfaced of her boyfriend and father of her child, Tristan Thompson, with other women. Now, just two days later, sources confirm to PEOPLE and TMZ that the 33-year-old just gave birth in Cleveland at 4 a.m. this morning to a baby girl. This is Khloé's first child, and Thompson's second.
Fans have been closely following Khloé's pregnancy since she confirmed the rumors that she was expecting back in December, but recently the conversation has shifted to speculation over what the rumors of Thompson's infidelity would mean for their relationship and the very-pregnant Khloé. Thompson has already been publicly booed at a basketball game in Cleveland since the rumors started.
Unconfirmed sources reported that the reality star would allow Thompson in the delivery room, but those details have not yet been revealed. Nor has a name. Khloé has previously mentioned that she wanted their child to have a name that starts with the letter "T."
Advertisement