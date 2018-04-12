Move aside, Arie Luyendyk, Jr.! You've been made irrelevant by reality TV's public enemy number one, Tristan Thompson. Thompson is the father of Khloé Kardashian's impending baby. He's also recently been photographed kissing someone who is not Kardashian. Unlike Luyendyk, though, Thompson is still required to be a public figure — he can't exactly slink away to Umbria to wait out the PR tornado. He plays for the Cavs, and Wednesday night, during his first game post-scandal, fans booed. Sports reporter Hayden Grove, who is based in Cleveland, shared on Twitter that Thompson was booed multiple times throughout the evening. Entertainment Tonight reports that one fan appeared holding a sign dedicated to Kardashian.
they announced tristan thompson’s name at the cavs game and we all booed for a good 10 seconds. that’s the kind of quality content i like to see— Jasmine Cuenca (@cuencajasmine) April 12, 2018
@RealTristan13 in case you didn’t see this during the game!! pic.twitter.com/I2GDLM9XMo— Emma Ours (@OursEmma) April 12, 2018
TMZ adds that the booing wasn't torrential — Thompson entered the game at the end of the first quarter, which meant his name wasn't announced over the PA system. Maybe, if an announcer had read his name over the intercom, the booing would have been torrential.
Thompson and the Kardashian family have yet to address the cheating scandal, which broke Monday afternoon, although a few of the people connected to the situation have. Thompson's ex Jordan Craig posted a message of support for Kardashian the day after the DailyMail shared footage of Thompson kissing another woman. Wednesday evening, Kardashian's best friend Malika Haqq shared a post that read "the best thing a father can do for his children is to love their mother" accompanied by a fist emoji. Call that a subtle version of a boo, if you will.
