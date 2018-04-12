Story from Pop Culture

Cavs Fans Booed Tristan Thompson At His First Post-Scandal Game

Rebecca Farley
Photo: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images.
Move aside, Arie Luyendyk, Jr.! You've been made irrelevant by reality TV's public enemy number one, Tristan Thompson. Thompson is the father of Khloé Kardashian's impending baby. He's also recently been photographed kissing someone who is not Kardashian. Unlike Luyendyk, though, Thompson is still required to be a public figure — he can't exactly slink away to Umbria to wait out the PR tornado. He plays for the Cavs, and Wednesday night, during his first game post-scandal, fans booed. Sports reporter Hayden Grove, who is based in Cleveland, shared on Twitter that Thompson was booed multiple times throughout the evening. Entertainment Tonight reports that one fan appeared holding a sign dedicated to Kardashian.
Advertisement
TMZ adds that the booing wasn't torrential — Thompson entered the game at the end of the first quarter, which meant his name wasn't announced over the PA system. Maybe, if an announcer had read his name over the intercom, the booing would have been torrential.
Thompson and the Kardashian family have yet to address the cheating scandal, which broke Monday afternoon, although a few of the people connected to the situation have. Thompson's ex Jordan Craig posted a message of support for Kardashian the day after the DailyMail shared footage of Thompson kissing another woman. Wednesday evening, Kardashian's best friend Malika Haqq shared a post that read "the best thing a father can do for his children is to love their mother" accompanied by a fist emoji. Call that a subtle version of a boo, if you will.
Read These Stories Next:
People Really Think Kris Jenner Planned This Whole Khloé-Tristan Scandal
Tristan Thompson's Ex Posted A Supportive Message For Khloé Kardashian Amidst Cheating Rumors
Who Actually Came Up With "Okurr," Cardi B Or Khloé Kardashian?
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture

R29 Original Series