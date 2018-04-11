Over the past few days, a video has surfaced that allegedly shows Khloé Kardashian's boyfriend, and father of her unborn-but-also-maybe-secretly-born child, kissing another woman in a club in New York City. Additional video shows Thompson entering and leaving his hotel with what appears to be the same woman. While no one in the Kardashian family has outwardly addressed the footage, Thompson's ex Jordan Craig appears to have posted a message about the situation on her Instagram story.
Thompson began dating Kardashian while Craig was still pregnant with their son, Prince Oliver, who she gave birth to in December 2016. Some people believe Thompson cheated on Craig with Kardashian, but this has never been confirmed by any party.
Despite this tangled web, Craig has no ill-will towards Kardashian, a sentiment she made clear on her Instagram story Tuesday night.
"If you respect yourself and you respect others, you would never make light of the misfortune of anyone, nor would you feel indemnified when it comes at the expense of others," she wrote. "Wishing peace for everyone."
Amber Rose also reportedly posted a message of support on Instagram, but Page Six said it was later deleted.
"I know we’ve had our differences in the past but my heart is broken for you sis smh no one deserves to feel that pain especially during such a sensitive time," she apparently wrote. "God bless you and your baby."
Despite conflicting reports, the Kardashian family does appear to still be following Thompson on Instagram, and has made no public acknowledgement of the rumors. Especially right now, what's most important is the health of Kardashian's baby who, if not yet born, is due any day now.
"We are ready whenever you are little mama," Kardashian captioned a photo of herself kissing Thompson not two days ago.
This is already a delicate time for Kardashian on top of these rumors, so fans have been sending overwhelming messages of support. No matter what did or didn't happen, the mama-to-be has everyone — including Craig — behind her for this journey.
