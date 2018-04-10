Khloé Kardashian knows a whole lot about sisters thanks to growing up with four of the most famous ones in the world, but this is a side we've certainly never seen on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The Revenge Body star's latest project is less about parties and fashion lines and almost entirely about murder — specifically, sisters who kill each other or band together to kill others. As far as we know, none of this is based on experience.
According to Page Six, Kardashian will executive produce the show, named Twisted Sisters, for Investigation Discovery, coming to our screens some time in 2019.
Advertisement
“I am so excited to be bringing you Twisted Sisters," she said in a statement, according to the outlet. "As a self-proclaimed ‘true-crime addict’ there is no better way to tell these tales about the bonds that sisters possess and how they can go so terribly wrong."
Twisted Sisters is the perfect way for Kardashian to try something new beyond reality TV and clothing while still sticking to what she knows: family.
"We are thrilled to be working with Khloé on this new venture," ID president Henry Schleiff told Page Six. "With one of the most renowned experts on sisters now a member of our own ID family, we know she will be able to bring a unique perspective that will inform and entertain our fans, while enticing new viewers to tune in."
While we don't know what specific cases the show will focus on, we do know it will air in six parts, with Kardashian leading the charge. Let's cross our fingers that some of her siblings will also make an appearance, hopefully inspiring what would an absolutely incredible Kardashian horror movie.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement