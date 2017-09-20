I'll admit that in the beginning, I wasn't fully on board. How were they going to create eight episodes from such a relatively simple and stupid question? By following the exact same formula as shows that unpack real, more high-stakes crimes. It's a formula I didn't even know existed because I thought I was hooked by the subject matter, by my need for justice and to expose bias in the system. However, it turns out that you can get my brain addicted to anything if you ask a simple question that ends up fleshing out a larger narrative, that takes me down different paths that fill in the gaps of other theories but don't quite bring answers, that weaves through a four hour journey that ultimately leaves me somehow knowing less than when I started.