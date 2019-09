In the past year we've had not one, not two, but three (at least) JonBenet Ramsey specials, first on CBS then as a Lifetime movie , and, now, Netflix. The TV special took all-encompassing look at the evidence of the case about a young girl found dead in her basement, recreating the crime scene, analyzing phone calls, and in one particularly horrifying instance, having a young boy hit a fake head with a flashlight to see if the dent in the head matched that of JonBenet. Casting JonBenet, which drops April 28 on Netflix, does something different. Using a blend of fiction and documentary-style storytelling, the project, whether knowingly or not, reveals the fetishization of a 6-year-old girl to the point of caricature. In a particularly poignant shot, eight identical blonde girls with curly hair wearing American flag dresses take their seats while waiting for their time to audition for the role of JonBenet in a retelling of the murder based in the scene of the crime: Boulder, CO. Once someone's child, JonBenet is now a cartoon. She's small, blonde, and wearing makeup — end of list. The film's intentions were to document how every bystander has a take on the death of JonBenet, but ended up revealing that the JonBenet everyone imagines is entirely fictional. I'd say it was genius, but I'm not confident the film meant to send that message at all. It still doesn't tell the right story.