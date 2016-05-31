Serial podcast subject Adnan Syed is getting yet another chance...at renewing national obsession with his case, at least. While Syed is still waiting to hear whether he will get a new trial, Investigation Discovery has made his case the subject of a new special. Adnan Syed: Innocent or Guilty? will premiere June 14, according to a press release.
It's hard to imagine a TV special uncovering anything Serial's Sarah Koenig hasn't already brought to light in the many hours of her podcast and on the show's site. Considering how much listeners poured over the details of the 1999 murder of Baltimore high school student Hae Min Lee, however, it's an easy assumption that they'll be drawn in again. ID assembled a similar follow-up special on Steven Avery after his twisted case was chronicled in Netflix's Making a Murderer.
On the show, ABC News correspondent Ryan Smith will go over new developments in the case in the first-ever one-on-one interview with Syed's current defense attorney, Justin Brown. Friends of Syed's and Lee's, a former lawyer for Syed, one of Lee's teachers, and a juror from the 2000 trial were interviewed for the show. The son of Cristina Gutierrez (the late attorney whose alleged incompetence is the grounds for Syed's latest appeal) is also set to appear.
