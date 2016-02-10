In fact, it sounds like McClain regrets not speaking up sooner, like when the defense asked her to testify back in 2010. She explained that if she ever got the chance to speak with Syed, "I would just personally apologize that I didn’t come forward in 2010." What's her take on the case — and Syed's prospects? Does she think her testimony will help? Like many of us, she's not so sure.



"Do I think Adnan killed Hae? Honestly, I couldn’t tell you,” McClain said. "By coming forward, I hope that I was able to provide enough information to the judge for him to be able to make a rational decision," she said of a possible retrial. "Whatever that [decision] might be, is in his hands."



Watch McClain's interview, below.



