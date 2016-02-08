"Our family has lived without a heart for over 17 years. And we continue to grieve every day in private.



"The immediate family members have decided not to attend this hearing. But we are grateful to all the people who are there and will be there to support us and to give Hae a voice. She is the true victim.



"Although this has made us relive a nightmare we thought was behind us, we thank the State for standing up for us and continuing to seek justice. We believe justice was done when Adnan was convicted in 2000, and we look forward to bringing this chapter to an end so we can celebrate the memory of Hae instead of celebrating the man who killed her.



"We ask that you keep Hae in your thoughts and prayers."

