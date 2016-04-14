This time, though, it's not coming from Sarah Koenig or Syed's team of defense attorneys. It stems from the only alibi in his case — his former classmate Asia McClain.
McClain is publishing a book, out June 7, called Confessions of a Serial Alibi. The 288-page volume will tell McClain's side of the story "for the very first time," as stated on her website.
When Syed was first arrested, over a decade ago in 1999, McClain was not called to testify as an alibi. She says she even wrote to Syed to tell him that she thought she could provide an alibi, as she claims to have seen him at the Baltimore Public Library during the time when his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee was murdered. Despite her letters to him all those years ago, McClain only recently saw the interior of a court room when she was finally brought in to testify.
Upon the news of her book release, followers of the case have been expressing a mixture of excitement, skepticism, and concern over McClain profiting from Syed's case. Syed remains in prison.
Now I'm trippin! HERE is the RIGHT link 4 #confessions ofa @serial #alibi https://t.co/jdna8gGzAg pic.twitter.com/MHow4oGNiH— Asia McClain Chapman (@AsiaRChapman) April 12, 2016
The more I think about it the more excited I get! Can't wait 4 Uguys to read. I am the last person that expected this craziness you'll C— Asia McClain Chapman (@AsiaRChapman) April 13, 2016
@mbyrnes37 Thaaaaaat's alittle too wordy lol pic.twitter.com/d7RmhEXuO6— Asia McClain Chapman (@AsiaRChapman) April 12, 2016
@HfxAnna @CJBrownLaw I have been assured that Welch doesn't care about what I hv 2 say outside of court. He made that clear aftr the hearing— Asia McClain Chapman (@AsiaRChapman) April 9, 2016
.@HfxAnna the only thing "he" could say is---that I wrote a book. The content speaks for itself (in a good way).— Asia McClain Chapman (@AsiaRChapman) April 9, 2016
@CraigGallacher @AsiaRChapman @serial @amazon agreed, this is about adnan syed, not Asia McLain! Making money off someone else's life story— sameen (@sameen_irfan) April 9, 2016
HTH U going to judge me & speak the way U do about another person. So hurtful. Worst than anything I've ever done or said to anyone— Asia McClain Chapman (@AsiaRChapman) April 11, 2016