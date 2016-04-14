Story from Pop Culture

Serial's Asia McClain Is Publishing A Confessional & People Have Very Mixed Feelings

Morgan Baila
Photo: Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun/TNS via Getty Images.
Another big breakthrough for Adnan Syed, from season 1 of Serial, is in the horizon.

This time, though, it's not coming from Sarah Koenig or Syed's team of defense attorneys. It stems from the only alibi in his case — his former classmate Asia McClain.

McClain is publishing a book, out June 7, called Confessions of a Serial Alibi. The 288-page volume will tell McClain's side of the story "for the very first time," as stated on her website.

When Syed was first arrested, over a decade ago in 1999, McClain was not called to testify as an alibi. She says she even wrote to Syed to tell him that she thought she could provide an alibi, as she claims to have seen him at the Baltimore Public Library during the time when his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee was murdered. Despite her letters to him all those years ago, McClain only recently saw the interior of a court room when she was finally brought in to testify.

Upon the news of her book release, followers of the case have been expressing a mixture of excitement, skepticism, and concern over McClain profiting from Syed's case. Syed remains in prison.

Advertisement
via Twitter.
via Twitter.
via Twitter.
via Twitter.
via Twitter.
via Twitter.

For more coverage on the case, head over to Serial.
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture