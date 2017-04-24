The Surprising Thing Henrietta Lacks & Hedy Lamarr Have In Common

"I think we're at an interesting time when all these definitions of what's allowed are breaking down," Sarandon said during the panel. "Gender, what it means to be beautiful, what it means to be a man or a woman. All of these things fall under the same category — these very limited imaginations that we are guilty of surrendering to. Now that we're having these conversations, it's a really extraordinary time. Imagination is the beginning of everything, and when you tell stories like this, when you tell stories about Hidden Figures — not just older women looking at it but little girls — anytime you see a female astronaut, every time you see a male dancer, anytime you see anything that breaks these ridiculously narrow definitions of what you're allowed to be or have accomplishments, it lights something in people's minds and that's where change happens."