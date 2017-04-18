"One of the big issues with the current law is that it hinges on anonymity: If your name is removed from your cells, we don't have to get permission to use them in research. But in the last several years, scientists have shown that you can take an anonymous sample with DNA in it and figure out who it came from. Not just anyone can do it, but if you know what you're doing you can do it. The fact that the law hinges on this anonymity but yet we know today that anonymity isn't really technically possible with cells, [makes you wonder] what’s going to be possible 10 or 15 years from now.