What Happened When Oprah Talked To Black Female Writers About Henrietta Lacks

Though Winfrey was an executive producer of the film and champion for Lacks since reading Skloot’s book in 2010, she admits she was not gung-ho about acting in the project. "I would not have done this movie without George Wolfe," she said. "When Audra McDonald and I were trying to do a play and it didn't work out, she said 'if you get the chance to be directed by George Wolfe, take it. George makes you better.' And she was right. It's like having your own personal director/therapist excavating for you, helping you to go deeper, richer; make you broader, wider. And that was the experience that I was looking for. So even in 104 degree Atlanta heat, standing out in that crazy-ass car [while filming], I would say, 'I'm doing it because of George!'"