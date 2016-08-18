Meanwhile, the whole world will be watching the case with bated breath. Filming for season 2 of the hit Netflix series is already underway — with the participation of Ms. Zellner. So it's very possible that we will see what happens to Dassey after he is released (presumably in the next 90 days). We could also see Zellner cooperating with creators Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos to lay out her new theory for the audience. It's not outrageous to imagine watching Mr. Avery walk free in front of the camera. But without a clear idea of where the case will go in the weeks and months ahead, there is no wrap date or premiere in sight. That's true-life TV for you.