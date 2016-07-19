Making a Murderer is officially returning with new episodes. Today Netflix announced that the team behind the show is currently working on creating new chapters of the story.
"The new installments will take fans of the acclaimed documentary series back inside the story of convicted murderer Steven Avery, and his co-defendant, Brendan Dassey, as their respective investigative and legal teams challenge their convictions and the State fights to have their convictions and life sentences upheld," the announcement from Netflix explains.
"The new installments will take fans of the acclaimed documentary series back inside the story of convicted murderer Steven Avery, and his co-defendant, Brendan Dassey, as their respective investigative and legal teams challenge their convictions and the State fights to have their convictions and life sentences upheld," the announcement from Netflix explains.
The statement goes on to detail what viewers can expect from the latest installments, including "exclusive access to Avery's new lawyer Kathleen Zellner and Dassey's legal team."
Fans aren't the only ones who've been itching for new episodes; it seems the creators have been as well. Speaking at New York City’s IFC Center in February, Making a Murderer executive producer and co-director Laura Ricciardi said, "We do know that two potential outcomes are that the judge could order Brendan’s release or he could order a new trial. So we are on the edge of seats about that. To the extent that there are significant developments, we would like to continue documenting this [case].”
A release date for the new episodes has not yet been announced.
Advertisement
Netflix says it's making new episodes of MAKING A MURDERER, focusing on convictions of Steven Avery & Brendan Dassey pic.twitter.com/WwHLE2Xfrb— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) July 19, 2016
Advertisement