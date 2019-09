The statement goes on to detail what viewers can expect from the latest installments, including "exclusive access to Avery's new lawyer Kathleen Zellner and Dassey's legal team."Fans aren't the only ones who've been itching for new episodes; it seems the creators have been as well. Speaking at New York City’s IFC Center in February, Making a Murderer executive producer and co-director Laura Ricciardi said , "We do know that two potential outcomes are that the judge could order Brendan’s release or he could order a new trial. So we are on the edge of seats about that. To the extent that there are significant developments, we would like to continue documenting this [case].”A release date for the new episodes has not yet been announced.