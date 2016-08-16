Since the first installment of Netflix's docuseries Making a Murderer was released in December 2015, the real-life story has continued to see new developments. On Friday, Brendan Dassey's conviction for the murder of Teresa Halbach was overturned. And Steven Avery, who was convicted of the same crime, has a new lawyer named Kathleen Zellner, who is trying to get the same result for her client.
Series creators Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos are at work on new episodes, though no release date has yet been set. The team has already begun filming, and they recently spoke to IndieWire about what we can expect from the new episodes.
Ricciardi and Demos have been in close contact with Zellner, and aim to offer viewers insight into her work and the work of Dassey's lawyers.
"There was a huge contingent of people that were wanting answers. They wanted to investigate the crime, wanting to be able to have a clearer sense of what really happened here," Demos said.
"Another huge thing we took away from the response of the series is a lack of understanding about the post-conviction process, and about what is it that’s even available post-conviction legally to people," she added. "By going on that journey with [Zellner] and with Brendan’s attorneys, we think that once again viewers can really get a sense of how this part of our legal system works. What does it mean to be convicted and to be challenging your conviction?"
The new season will also cover the lives of Avery and Dassey and their families since the series was released. Of course, there's only so much we can surmise about upsoming episodes, because much of what they plan to cover hasn't yet taken place.
