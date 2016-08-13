Last winter, the Netflix docuseries Making a Murderer cast doubt on the U.S. justice system, which sent Steven Avery to prison for the murder of Teresa Halbach. Further, it led people to believe Avery's nephew, Brendan Dassey, was innocent, though her confessed to being an accomplice in the murder. Many viewers believed the police used manipulative tactics to force the confession out of the 16-year-old, who ended up in prison.
For this reason, a Wisconsin Federal court overturned Dassey's conviction on Friday. He'll be freed in 90 days, unless the case's prosecutors decide to retry him.
After Dassey's conviction was overturned, Avery's attorneys told E! News they were hopeful that their client would be freed next. That's exactly what Avery's ex-fiancée, Jodi Stachowski, is worried about, according to TMZ.
While Stachowski believes Dassey was innocent and should be let free, she maintains that Avery is guilty.
Meanwhile, Avery's brother, Chuck, won't even celebrate Dassey's possible release until Avery's conviction is overturned, as well.
If Making a Murderer has taught us anything, it's that we never have the complete story. Whatever your stance on Avery and Dassey's guilt or innocence, it could change when the next season comes out and more information is revealed.
