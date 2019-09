We're fascinated by real-life crime stories because they're morbidly thrilling, like a car wreck on the side of the road, and because they're frightening in the way of horror movies. But true-crime stories also offer a sense of comfort — we get to see horrible, unconscionable violence that actually took place from the safety of our homes, at a remove from the danger. And sometimes we even get to play detective, wondering if we've uncovered the mystery before the investigators.But I have to ask: Are you entertained by this? Really? Does that bother you?Thanks to all of the series and specials, I've learned quite a bit about the gruesome murder of that little girl — more than I ever wanted to. Reportedly , the A&E special showed her bruised and discolored neck. The CBS special showed photos of her bound hands and even replicated her entire home, splicing footage from inside the model with video from inside her real home the day Ramsey's body was found.It's all unnecessary, disgusting, and exploitative. Unlike O.J. Simpson, JonBenét Ramsey was never a public figure or even a grown-up. She wasn't accused of murder; she was a victim with no voice. The investigation into her death never reached some deeper national significance or revealed America's relationship with race or fame. Retreading Ramsey's case has always been an excuse for us to gawk at this family's tragedy and feed our obsession with unsolved mysteries.We may never know who killed her, and while my heart sinks at the idea of someone getting away with murdering an innocent child, I have to let it be. Because we aren't gaining anything by reliving it. We are simply staring open-mouthed, in disgust and awe, at this dead little girl.There were people who loved her, played with her, and lived with her. They're forced to relive her loss again and again because of the public's obsession with true crime as entertainment. News flash: JonBenét Ramsey's murder isn't entertainment. It's tragedy. And it's high time we all moved on.